Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra to perform at Rakul-Jackky's wedding?

Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have arrived in Goa and their pre-wedding festivities are soon to begin.
Ahead of their wedding, it is reported that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra will perform at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.
A source said, "Raj and Shilpa will elevate the festivities by delivering an electrifying Punjabi wedding mashup that will enhance the glamor and musical ambiance of the event."
According to Pinkvilla, Raj Kundra has a longstanding acquaintance with Jackky's father, Vashu Bhagnani, and Shilpa is Jackky's close friend.
The couple were initially supposed to get married in the Middle East but now have shifted the wedding venue to Goa.
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are getting married on February 21 after making their relationship official on Instagram two and a half years ago.