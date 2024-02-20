Entertainment

Bramayugam in Telugu: Mammootty's film to release on THIS date

Mammootty's recent film, Bramayugam, has been the buzz of the town for quite some time. The black and white movie, directed by Rahul Sadasivan.

Image credits: Poster

Bramayugam opened in theatres on February 15th and has received rave reviews from fans and reviewers nationwide. 

Image credits: social media

While riding high on the film's success, the filmmakers have made another intriguing statement. Earlier last month, they unveiled the Telugu trailer for the film.

Image credits: social media

The newest update from the creators reveals that the Telugu version of the film will be released on Friday, February 23rd.
 

Image credits: Social media

Sithara Entertainments, which distributes films in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, turned to social media and wrote.

Image credits: social media

"We are delighted to announce that we will be releasing the latest blockbuster of legendary actor @mammukka's #Bramayugam (Telugu) in AP and TS." 
 

Image credits: our own

Also add, "Come delve inside a never-before horror experience starting February 23rd at a cinema near you." 

Image credits: Social media
