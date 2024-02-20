Entertainment

Adult film actor Kagney Linn Karter commits suicide

Image credits: Instagram

Kagney Linn Karter

Kagney Linn Karter, a well-known adult film actress committed suicide at the age of 36.

Image credits: Instagram

Kagney Linn Karter death news

Her friends shared the tragic news online and it is reported that Kagney died on Thursday at her home in Parma, Ohio. 

Image credits: Instagram

Kagney's friends mourn her death

Her friends wrote, "Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by." 

Image credits: Instagram

Battling mental health

Following their call for help with Kagney's mother Tina's memorial expenses, her friends used social media to raise awareness about her health battle.

Image credits: Instagram

Who was Kagney Linn Karter?

Kagney Linn Karter was a performer, singer, and dancer who arrived at our Cleveland studio in November 2019.

Image credits: Instagram

Kagney Linn Karter's residence

She had recently relocated from Los Angeles and was eager to resume pole dancing in a completely new city where she knew no one and no one knew her.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One