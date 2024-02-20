Adult film actor Kagney Linn Karter commits suicide

Entertainment
Kagney Linn Karter, a well-known adult film actress committed suicide at the age of 36.
Her friends shared the tragic news online and it is reported that Kagney died on Thursday at her home in Parma, Ohio.
Her friends wrote, "Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by."
Following their call for help with Kagney's mother Tina's memorial expenses, her friends used social media to raise awareness about her health battle.
Kagney Linn Karter was a performer, singer, and dancer who arrived at our Cleveland studio in November 2019.
She had recently relocated from Los Angeles and was eager to resume pole dancing in a completely new city where she knew no one and no one knew her.