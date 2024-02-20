Entertainment

Pathaan 2 CONFIRMED: Shah Rukh Khan to start filming at end of 2024

It's official: Pathaan 2 is happening. A recent rumour confirms that Shah Rukh Khan will reprise his role as Pathaan in the sequel. The film is expected to start later this year.

As per reports, Aditya Chopra has personally worked on the script with his team and is setting up Pathaan 2 as a foundation of bigger conflicts

It is said that the film will set the ground for the epic Salman Khan vs Shah Rukh Khan clash in Tiger vs Pathaan.

P2 is being built as the universe's tentpole espionage picture, setting stage for larger conflicts in the future. It will initiate the next phase of the YRF Spy Universe timeline.

Pathaan 2 sets things up for the future big battle between Tiger and Pathaan.

One source added that SRK and Aditya are eyeing the end of the year to kickstart filming of Pathaan 2.

Meanwhile, a previous rumour stated that Salman and SRK intend to begin production on Tiger versus Pathaan this summer. YRF has yet to comment on these reports.

