 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Who was Ramoji Rao? 6 unknown facts about the Eenadu founder

Image credits: X

Ramoji Rao passes away

Ramoji Rao was the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Film City who passed away on Saturday morning in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Image credits: X

Treatmeant

The 87-year-old was receiving treatment at Star Hospital for heart concerns. 

Image credits: X

Who was Ramoji Rao?

Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was a businessman, media entrepreneur, and movie producer.

Image credits: X

Who was Ramoji Rao?

He was the head of the Ramoji Group, which included Eenadu Daily and Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film production company.

Image credits: X

Awards

Rao had also won four Filmfare Awards South, a National Film Award for his performance in Telugu cinema, and five Nandi Awards. 

Image credits: X

Awards

He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his labor and contributions to literature, journalism, and education.

Image credits: X
Find Next One