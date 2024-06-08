Who was Ramoji Rao? 6 unknown facts about the Eenadu founder

Entertainment
Ramoji Rao was the founder of Eenadu and Ramoji Film City who passed away on Saturday morning in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The 87-year-old was receiving treatment at Star Hospital for heart concerns.
Cherukuri Ramoji Rao was a businessman, media entrepreneur, and movie producer.
He was the head of the Ramoji Group, which included Eenadu Daily and Ramoji Film City, the world's largest film production company.
Rao had also won four Filmfare Awards South, a National Film Award for his performance in Telugu cinema, and five Nandi Awards.
He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his labor and contributions to literature, journalism, and education.