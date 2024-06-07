 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

SHOCKING! Rituparna Sengupta misses ED summon in Ration case

Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta summoned by ED in West Bengal ration scandal. Overseas commitments delay her interrogation, stirring intrigue

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta

ED Summon

Bengali film star Rituparna Sengupta receives ED summons linked to ration distribution scandal, spotlighting her in the legal fray

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta

Unable to attend

Sengupta, unable to attend initially due to international commitments, extends cooperation promise to ED, averting immediate confrontation

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta

ED grants time to Rituparna

ED, acknowledging Sengupta's communication, grants additional time for her appearance, indicative of a willingness to accommodate her schedule

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta

Involved in the case?

Sengupta's implication arises during ED scrutiny of pertinent documents, indicating potential involvement in transactions under review

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta

ED Seeks financial explanations

ED seeks Sengupta's explanation regarding specific financial dealings, pointing to a need for clarity on her role in the scandal

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta

Rituparna Sengupta

Sengupta's inclusion adds complexity and public interest to the investigation, amplifying the significance of forthcoming revelations

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta

Guilty or Innocent

The outcome of Sengupta's interrogation holds pivotal importance in determining her culpability or innocence, shaping the narrative of the ongoing inquiry

Image credits: Instagram/RituparnaSengupta
Find Next One