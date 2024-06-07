SHOCKING! Rituparna Sengupta misses ED summon in Ration case

Entertainment
Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta summoned by ED in West Bengal ration scandal. Overseas commitments delay her interrogation, stirring intrigue
Bengali film star Rituparna Sengupta receives ED summons linked to ration distribution scandal, spotlighting her in the legal fray
Sengupta, unable to attend initially due to international commitments, extends cooperation promise to ED, averting immediate confrontation
ED, acknowledging Sengupta's communication, grants additional time for her appearance, indicative of a willingness to accommodate her schedule
Sengupta's implication arises during ED scrutiny of pertinent documents, indicating potential involvement in transactions under review
ED seeks Sengupta's explanation regarding specific financial dealings, pointing to a need for clarity on her role in the scandal
Sengupta's inclusion adds complexity and public interest to the investigation, amplifying the significance of forthcoming revelations
The outcome of Sengupta's interrogation holds pivotal importance in determining her culpability or innocence, shaping the narrative of the ongoing inquiry