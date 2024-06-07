 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Dhanush's mother Vijayalakshmi filed complaint against Sharathkumar

Dhanush's mother has filed a complaint against Sharathkumar for misusing a shared area in their Chennai apartment

Dhanush's mother's complaint

Dhanush's mother, Vijayalakshmi, has filed a complaint against actor Sharathkumar for using the shared upper floor of their Chennai apartment for commercial purposes

Sharathkumar

Vijayalakshmi and other residents raised the issue with the Chennai Corporation, but their concerns were allegedly not properly addressed

Vijayalakshmi's Appeal

Subsequently, Vijayalakshmi approached the Madras High Court, which heard the case on June 5 and has requested Sharathkumar to submit his response

Dhanush and Sharathkumar

Dhanush and Sharathkumar have no film collaborations; however, Dhanush acted alongside Sharathkumar's wife in the 2015 Tamil film Thangamagan

Dhanush's upcoming film

Dhanush's upcoming film, Raayan, is a gangster drama set in north Chennai and marks his 50th film as both actor and director

Raayan

Raayan features a star-studded cast, including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and others, with Dhanush directing and Sun Pictures producing

Raayan Delayed

The film's post-production is ongoing, and its release, initially slated for June 13, 2024, has been delayed, with a new expected release in July

