Dhanush's mother Vijayalakshmi filed complaint against Sharathkumar

Dhanush's mother has filed a complaint against Sharathkumar for misusing a shared area in their Chennai apartment
Dhanush's mother, Vijayalakshmi, has filed a complaint against actor Sharathkumar for using the shared upper floor of their Chennai apartment for commercial purposes
Vijayalakshmi and other residents raised the issue with the Chennai Corporation, but their concerns were allegedly not properly addressed
Subsequently, Vijayalakshmi approached the Madras High Court, which heard the case on June 5 and has requested Sharathkumar to submit his response
Dhanush and Sharathkumar have no film collaborations; however, Dhanush acted alongside Sharathkumar's wife in the 2015 Tamil film Thangamagan
Dhanush's upcoming film, Raayan, is a gangster drama set in north Chennai and marks his 50th film as both actor and director
Raayan features a star-studded cast, including Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, and others, with Dhanush directing and Sun Pictures producing
The film's post-production is ongoing, and its release, initially slated for June 13, 2024, has been delayed, with a new expected release in July