Who is Niveditha Gowda? Know about Chandan Shetty's wife

Niveditha Gowda, 26 years old, rose to fame after contesting on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5.

Image credits: Instagram

She is always open about her whereabouts with her admirers. Many people follow her for her excellent fashion choices and lifestyle material.  

Image credits: Instagram

Nivedita Gowda began her career as a model. She has done countless print sessions for various companies and later starred in a number of television ads.

Image credits: Instagram

She made her Kannada television debut in 2017 with her appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada 5. She went on to become a finalist in the controversial reality programme's fifth season.

Image credits: Instagram

A part of BB Kannada 5, she starred in the reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi. Since then, she has established a large online presence via her YouTube, which has the same name.

Image credits: Instagram

Niveditha's fascinating vlogs have amassed a sizable following, and her reputation skyrocketed after her Instagram videos became viral across many platforms.

Image credits: Instagram

Niveditha has 1.7 million followers on her social media platforms, cementing her status as a renowned digital superstar.

Image credits: Instagram

She married Chandan Shetty 34, an Indian music composer, songwriter, and pop vocalist who works in Kannada cinema.

Image credits: Instagram

Chandan Shetty composed music for films such as Varadanayaka, Power, Chakravyuha, and Bhajarangi.

Image credits: Instagram

Chandan Shetty and  Niveditha got married in February 26, 2020 in Mysuru. They have decided now to part ways, which has come as a shock, especially for their fans.

Image credits: Instagram
