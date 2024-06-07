Who is Niveditha Gowda? Know about Chandan Shetty's wife

Entertainment
Niveditha Gowda, 26 years old, rose to fame after contesting on the popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5.
She is always open about her whereabouts with her admirers. Many people follow her for her excellent fashion choices and lifestyle material.
Nivedita Gowda began her career as a model. She has done countless print sessions for various companies and later starred in a number of television ads.
She made her Kannada television debut in 2017 with her appearance on Bigg Boss Kannada 5. She went on to become a finalist in the controversial reality programme's fifth season.
A part of BB Kannada 5, she starred in the reality show Kannadada Kotyadhipathi. Since then, she has established a large online presence via her YouTube, which has the same name.
Niveditha's fascinating vlogs have amassed a sizable following, and her reputation skyrocketed after her Instagram videos became viral across many platforms.
Niveditha has 1.7 million followers on her social media platforms, cementing her status as a renowned digital superstar.
She married Chandan Shetty 34, an Indian music composer, songwriter, and pop vocalist who works in Kannada cinema.
Chandan Shetty composed music for films such as Varadanayaka, Power, Chakravyuha, and Bhajarangi.
Chandan Shetty and Niveditha got married in February 26, 2020 in Mysuru. They have decided now to part ways, which has come as a shock, especially for their fans.