Shilpa Shetty turns 49: 7 most famous films of the 'Dhakdan' actress

Shilpa Shetty, an acclaimed Indian actress and wellness influencer, rose to fame with versatile roles since her 1993 debut. Here are 7 of her most famous films
Shilpa Shetty's breakthrough role as Seema, a pivotal character in this thriller, showcasing her acting prowess alongside Shah Rukh Khan
Shilpa shines as Anjali, torn between love and duty, delivering a heartfelt performance in this romantic drama
In a poignant portrayal, Shilpa confronts social stigma and discrimination as an HIV-positive woman, advocating for empathy and understanding
Shilpa's portrayal of a vivacious and independent woman navigating relationships and aspirations adds depth to this urban drama
Shilpa dazzles in this action-packed thriller, showcasing her versatility and charisma alongside an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan
Shilpa captivates as Mona, infusing humor and charm into this action-comedy, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan
Shilpa's portrayal of Komal, a devoted wife facing adversity, adds emotional resonance to this family drama, starring Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor