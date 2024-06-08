 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty turns 49: 7 most famous films of the 'Dhakdan' actress

Shilpa Shetty, an acclaimed Indian actress and wellness influencer, rose to fame with versatile roles since her 1993 debut. Here are 7 of her most famous films

Baazigar

Shilpa Shetty's breakthrough role as Seema, a pivotal character in this thriller, showcasing her acting prowess alongside Shah Rukh Khan

Dhadkan

Shilpa shines as Anjali, torn between love and duty, delivering a heartfelt performance in this romantic drama

Phir Milenge

In a poignant portrayal, Shilpa confronts social stigma and discrimination as an HIV-positive woman, advocating for empathy and understanding

Life in a... Metro

Shilpa's portrayal of a vivacious and independent woman navigating relationships and aspirations adds depth to this urban drama

Dus

Shilpa dazzles in this action-packed thriller, showcasing her versatility and charisma alongside an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt and Abhishek Bachchan

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Shilpa captivates as Mona, infusing humor and charm into this action-comedy, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Rishtey

Shilpa's portrayal of Komal, a devoted wife facing adversity, adds emotional resonance to this family drama, starring Anil Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor

