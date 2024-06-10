Who was Noor Malabika Das, Bollywood actress dies by suicide at 32?

Entertainment
On June 6, actor Noor Malabika Das, who participated in Kajol's Disney Plus Hotstar series 'The Trial', committed himself.
After neighbours complained about the scent emanating from her Mumbai flat, authorities discovered her dead.
The 32-year-old actor is from Assam. Before becoming an actor, she worked as an air hostess for Qatar Airways.
During the residence search, the cops reportedly seized medications, her cell phone, and her journal.
According to the report, after a panchnama, the body was transferred to Goregaon's Siddharth hospital for a post-mortem.
According to the Mid-Day article, despite efforts to contact her relatives, no one responded, so the police gave her last rites on Sunday.
With the help of the Mamdani Health and Education Trust NGO, which handles the cremation of unclaimed dead in the city.
She appeared in several films and web series, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backrod Hustale.