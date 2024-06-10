Did Ranbir Kapoor quit drinking for Ramayana? VIRAL photo says 'NO'

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor stars in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trilogy. Amid rumors of quitting drinking, a viral photo surfaces with him having a drink in his hand at the Ambani bash
Ranbir Kapoor is renowned for his dedication and talent, extensively researching roles, including for his upcoming film, 'Ramayana,' a trilogy adaptation of the epic
Rumors suggested Kapoor quit drinking and smoking for his role as 'Ram,' but a viral photo shows him holding a drink at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash
The picture, taken at a bash from Italy to France, depicts Kapoor in off-white trousers, a beige jacket, and dark sunglasses, sparking surprise among fans
'Ramayana' is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with a monumental budget of Rs. 835 crore for the first installment alone, highlighting its grand scale
Kapoor's fee for the trilogy totals Rs. 225 crore, with Rs. 75 crore per film, reflecting the project's significant investment in top talent
Sai Pallavi, making her Bollywood debut, is charging Rs. 6 crore per film, significantly higher than her usual fee, totaling Rs. 18-20 crore for the trilogy
Yash's participation in 'Ramayana' is valued at Rs. 50 crore per installment, amounting to Rs. 150 crore overall, emphasizing his pivotal role in the series