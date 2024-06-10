 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Did Ranbir Kapoor quit drinking for Ramayana? VIRAL photo says 'NO'

Ranbir Kapoor stars in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' trilogy. Amid rumors of quitting drinking, a viral photo surfaces with him having a drink in his hand at the Ambani bash

Ranbir Kapoor's Role in Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor is renowned for his dedication and talent, extensively researching roles, including for his upcoming film, 'Ramayana,' a trilogy adaptation of the epic

Speculation Surrounding Kapoor's Lifestyle Changes

Rumors suggested Kapoor quit drinking and smoking for his role as 'Ram,' but a viral photo shows him holding a drink at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Viral Photo at Pre-Wedding Celebration

The picture, taken at a bash from Italy to France, depicts Kapoor in off-white trousers, a beige jacket, and dark sunglasses, sparking surprise among fans

Massive Budget for Epic Cinematic Endeavor

'Ramayana' is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, with a monumental budget of Rs. 835 crore for the first installment alone, highlighting its grand scale

Staggering Fees for Star Cast

Kapoor's fee for the trilogy totals Rs. 225 crore, with Rs. 75 crore per film, reflecting the project's significant investment in top talent

Sai Pallavi's Bollywood Debut

Sai Pallavi, making her Bollywood debut, is charging Rs. 6 crore per film, significantly higher than her usual fee, totaling Rs. 18-20 crore for the trilogy

Yash's Noteworthy Contribution

Yash's participation in 'Ramayana' is valued at Rs. 50 crore per installment, amounting to Rs. 150 crore overall, emphasizing his pivotal role in the series

