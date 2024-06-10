 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

Munawar Faruqui, a Bigg Boss 17 winner, married Mehzabeen Coatwala, a make-up artist, on May 26, 2024.

Image credits: Social Media

Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

The pair chose a private wedding ceremony, which was only attended by close friends and family.
 

Image credits: insta

Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

Many people were surprised to learn of Munawar's wedding, and now his BB co-contestant, Mannara Chopra, has responded to the news.

Image credits: insta

Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

Mannara Chopra was sighted in the city on June 9, 2024, and the paparazzi questioned her how she felt about Munawar Faruqui's wedding to Mehzabeen Coatwala.

Image credits: insta

Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

The diva made a startling grimace before congratulating the bridal pair on their new beginnings.

Image credits: insta

Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

Mannara Chopra responded with, "Congratulations, all the best, and God bless you." 

Image credits: Instagram

Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

Many netizens quickly responded to Mannara's statement, hailing her for her fair reaction. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One