Mannara Chopra has THIS to say about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage

Munawar Faruqui, a Bigg Boss 17 winner, married Mehzabeen Coatwala, a make-up artist, on May 26, 2024.
The pair chose a private wedding ceremony, which was only attended by close friends and family.
Many people were surprised to learn of Munawar's wedding, and now his BB co-contestant, Mannara Chopra, has responded to the news.
Mannara Chopra was sighted in the city on June 9, 2024, and the paparazzi questioned her how she felt about Munawar Faruqui's wedding to Mehzabeen Coatwala.
The diva made a startling grimace before congratulating the bridal pair on their new beginnings.
Mannara Chopra responded with, "Congratulations, all the best, and God bless you."
Many netizens quickly responded to Mannara's statement, hailing her for her fair reaction.