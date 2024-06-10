Not Bachchan but THIS is Amitabh's real surname

Entertainment
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan once revealed the story behind getting the surname Bachchan.
He shared that his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, purposefully chose the surname Bachchan because it symbolizes caste.
When Amitabh was preparing to join the school, the authorities asked about the surname.
The 81-year-old said that his father and mother decided right then that instead of giving a caste surname, they would adopt my father's pseudonym.
'Bachchan' is Harivansh's poet identity, the moniker he used to write poems, to mask any evidence of caste.
Amitabh's mother was Teji Harivansh Rai Srivastava Bachchan who was an Indian social activist.