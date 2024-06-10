Fat to fit: Know Sonakshi Sinha's weight loss journey

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha's weight-reduction eating regimen has helped her lose weight and improve her appearance.
When she landed the main role opposite Salman Khan in 'Dabaang,' she weighed about 90 kg. It is believed that 'Bhai' motivated her to lose weight.
The end result is a well-toned figure paired with a great personality. The costume designer-turned-actress adored junk food and ignored exercise.
Her film experience altered her mind. She transformed her physique and now has an industry-leading hourglass shape.
Sonakshi Sinha's routine involves aerobic, spinning, and weightlifting. Her first month saw her shed 3-4 kgs. She worked out hard to look great. Tennis was part of her training.
Strength training and sports helped her slim down and become more active. Sonakshi does hot yoga to tone.
Yoga asanas in a 40-degree hot room are said to promote flexibility. Outdoor activities also help her lose weight.
Sonakshi lost weight due to a rigid diet. She starts her day with milk-based cereal and whole wheat bread. A snack of dry fruits and green tea arrives three hours later.
Her lunch is homemade vegetables and roti, and supper is chicken, fish, dal, and veggies. She recommends against carbohydrates after 6 pm.
She suggests drinking two cups of green tea every day to eliminate pollutants. Sonakshi's weight loss strategies include frequent exercise.
Sonakshi Sinha's diet and training are simple. You must be willing to sacrifice. You will lose weight once on board.