Entertainment

Who was Dani Li? Brazilian Singer dies after Liposuction Surgery

Brazilian singer Dani Li has died due to complications during a liposuction surgery.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Who was Dani Li?

Dani Li went for liposuction on her belly and had planned to do a breast reduction as well.

Image credits: Instagram

Who was Dani Li?

However, the singer faced severe complications, due to which she was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead.

Image credits: Instagram

Who was Dani Li?

“We are very shaken by all this. The burial will be on Saturday,” her husband, Marcelo Mira said as per Metro. The couple also has a 7-year-old daughter.

Image credits: Instagram

Who was Dani Li?

The late singer’s family also shared a statement via her Instagram handle and revealed that a ceremony will take place for fans who wish to pay their last respects “to our star”. 

Image credits: Instagram

Who was Dani Li?

Dani Li was a well-known Brazilian singer who rose to prominence with her hit single 'Eu sou da Amazonia' (I am from the Amazon).

Image credits: Instagram

Who was Dani Li?

She was born in Afua, in the Amazon jungle, and began singing at the age of five. She then went to Macapa at the age of seventeen.

Image credits: Instagram

Rest in peace, Dani Li!

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One