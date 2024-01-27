Who was Dani Li? Brazilian Singer dies after Liposuction Surgery

Entertainment
Brazilian singer Dani Li has died due to complications during a liposuction surgery.
Dani Li went for liposuction on her belly and had planned to do a breast reduction as well.
However, the singer faced severe complications, due to which she was rushed to hospital, where she was declared dead.
“We are very shaken by all this. The burial will be on Saturday,” her husband, Marcelo Mira said as per Metro. The couple also has a 7-year-old daughter.
The late singer’s family also shared a statement via her Instagram handle and revealed that a ceremony will take place for fans who wish to pay their last respects “to our star”.
Dani Li was a well-known Brazilian singer who rose to prominence with her hit single 'Eu sou da Amazonia' (I am from the Amazon).
She was born in Afua, in the Amazon jungle, and began singing at the age of five. She then went to Macapa at the age of seventeen.
Rest in peace, Dani Li!