International Holocaust remembrance Day: 7 movies on this dark history

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, explore the profound history through powerful films. Witness the past, remember, and ensure it is never forgotten

Image credits: IMDb

Schindler's List (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Polish Jews

Image credits: IMDb

Sophie's Choice (1982)

This film is based on the novel by William Styron and follows the life of Sophie, a Polish woman who survived Auschwitz, and her complex relationships after the war

Image credits: IMDb

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959)

This film is based on the famous diary written by Anne Frank, a Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II

Image credits: IMDb

Son of Saul (Saul fia) (2015)

Follows a day in the life of a Jewish prisoner working as a Sonderkommando in Auschwitz who discovers body of his son, becomes determined to provide him a proper burial

Image credits: IMDb

Life Is Beautiful (La vita è bella) (1997)

This Italian film tells the story of a Jewish father who uses humor and imagination to shield his young son from the harsh realities of life in a concentration camp

Image credits: IMDb

The Pianist (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski, this film is based on the autobiography of Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman. It depicts his struggle for survival in Warsaw

Image credits: IMDb

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

Directed by Mark Herman, this film, based on the novel by John Boyne, tells the story of an eight-year-old boy, the son of a concentration camp commandant

Image credits: IMDb
