International Holocaust remembrance Day: 7 movies on this dark history

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, explore the profound history through powerful films. Witness the past, remember, and ensure it is never forgotten
Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saved the lives of more than a thousand Polish Jews
This film is based on the novel by William Styron and follows the life of Sophie, a Polish woman who survived Auschwitz, and her complex relationships after the war
This film is based on the famous diary written by Anne Frank, a Jewish girl hiding with her family from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II
Follows a day in the life of a Jewish prisoner working as a Sonderkommando in Auschwitz who discovers body of his son, becomes determined to provide him a proper burial
This Italian film tells the story of a Jewish father who uses humor and imagination to shield his young son from the harsh realities of life in a concentration camp
Directed by Roman Polanski, this film is based on the autobiography of Polish-Jewish pianist and composer Władysław Szpilman. It depicts his struggle for survival in Warsaw
Directed by Mark Herman, this film, based on the novel by John Boyne, tells the story of an eight-year-old boy, the son of a concentration camp commandant