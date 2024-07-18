Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai Princess who divorced her husband online

Entertainment
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, as well as the ruler of Dubai.
Sheikha Mahra is one of his 26 children with a mixed heritage because her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is from Greece.
She openly divorced her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. through Instagram stories.
The announcement comes two months after the couple had their first child.
Sheikha Mahra advocates for women's empowerment and Indigenous designers in the UAE.
She has a degree in International Relations from a UK institution, as well as a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.