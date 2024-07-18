Entertainment

Who is Sheikha Mahra? Dubai Princess who divorced her husband online

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE's Vice President and Prime Minister, as well as the ruler of Dubai. 

Sheikha Mahra is one of his 26 children with a mixed heritage because her mother, Zoe Grigorakos, is from Greece.

Sheikha Mahra divorced husband online

She openly divorced her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum. through Instagram stories.

The announcement comes two months after the couple had their first child.

Sheikha Mahra advocates for women's empowerment and Indigenous designers in the UAE.

She has a degree in International Relations from a UK institution, as well as a college degree from the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Administration.

