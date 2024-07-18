Entertainment

Anand to Aradhana-7 best movies of Rajesh Khanna

Here are the seven best movies of Rajesh Khanna summarized in one line each.

Safar (1970)

Rajesh Khanna's poignant portrayal as a cancer patient seeking love and solace in this emotional drama.

Bawarchi (1972)

It is a charming family drama where Rajesh Khanna's mysterious cook transforms lives with warmth and wisdom.

Haathi Mere Saathi (1971)

Rajesh Khanna's unique bond with elephants in a heartwarming tale of love and loyalty.

Kati Patang (1971)

A melodious journey of love and sacrifice, where Rajesh Khanna's performance shines amidst memorable music.

Aradhana (1969)

Rajesh Khanna's breakthrough role in a romantic drama featuring iconic songs and his dual role as father and son

Amar Prem (1972)

A touching narrative of love and loneliness, with Rajesh Khanna delivering one of his most powerful performances.

Anand (1971)

A heartwarming tale of friendship and life's philosophy, with Rajesh Khanna's memorable portrayal as the terminally ill Anand.

