Entertainment

Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Know Sonakshi Sinha's beau's net worth

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal started dating each other in 2022.

Acting debut

Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in the 2019 love drama 'Notebook', which was produced by Salman Khan. 

Net worth

Zaheer Iqbal's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 1 and 2 crore, excluding his family fortune. 

Brand sponsorships

In addition to performing, Iqbal makes a lot of money from brand sponsorships.

Zaheer Iqbal's sister

His older sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a well-known celebrity stylist and the personal stylist of Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

Car collection

His car collection includes Mercedes Benz, M-Class, and Ducati Scrambler.

