Who is Zaheer Iqbal? Know Sonakshi Sinha's beau's net worth

Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal started dating each other in 2022.
Zaheer Iqbal made his acting debut in the 2019 love drama 'Notebook', which was produced by Salman Khan.
Zaheer Iqbal's net worth is estimated to be between Rs 1 and 2 crore, excluding his family fortune.
In addition to performing, Iqbal makes a lot of money from brand sponsorships.
His older sister, Sanam Ratansi, is a well-known celebrity stylist and the personal stylist of Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari.
His car collection includes Mercedes Benz, M-Class, and Ducati Scrambler.