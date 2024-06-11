 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Sanjay Leela Bhansali once asked Ameesha Patel to retire after Gadar

Ameesha Patel rose to fame with Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Gadar, was advised by Sanjay Leela Bhansali to retire at her peak, highlighting her struggles despite early success

Initial Success and Bhansali's Advice

After watching Gadar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrote her a letter suggesting she retire, as she had achieved more in two films than many do in their careers

Bhansali's Compliment

Bhansali compared her achievement to iconic films like Mughal-e-Azam and Mother India, expressing that such early success was rare

Missed Opportunities

Despite her early success, Patel missed opportunities with big filmmakers due to management issues. She revealed that her manager's conflicts with Bhansali

Industry Challenges

Patel often mentioned that actresses without industry connections face more challenges. She felt targeted when her films underperformed

Career Downfall

Post-2003, Patel’s career saw a decline with several films failing at the box office. Despite hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, her roles often went unnoticed

Impact of Gadar

Patel felt Gadar's immense success set an unrealistic benchmark for her subsequent films, leading to a negative impact on her career

Reflecting on Success

During promotions for Gadar 2, Patel shared these reflections, highlighting how early success and industry dynamics influenced her career trajectory

