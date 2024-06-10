Kalki 2898 AD: THIS Bengali actor to play antagonist opposite Prabhas

Entertainment
'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin, blends mythology with a dystopian future. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Saswata Chatterjee, the film is set to break records
In 'Kalki 2898 AD,' Saswata Chatterjee takes on the role of Commander Manas, a key antagonist in the post-apocalyptic world
The trailer, released on time, has sparked excitement among fans, offering a three-minute glimpse into Nag Ashwin's dystopian vision spanning 6,000 years
The film aims to blend mythology with a futuristic setting, creating a uniquely Indian world distinct from Hollywood sci-fi, drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures
Nag Ashwin, the director and writer, shared his hopes on Instagram, emphasizing the significance of this ambitious project to him and his team
With a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies
The film features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Saswata Chatterjee
Set in a dystopian Kasi, the story follows the protagonist, the final avatar of Vishnu, Kalki. Commander Manas, as Kalki's alter-ego, harbors secrets that could alter history