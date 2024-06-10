 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Did Drake win Rs 7.58 crore from his bet in India vs Pak T20 WC?

Image credits: Instagram

Drake's bet in India vs Pakistan match

According to reports, international recording musician Drake won more than Rs 7 crore from a cricket bet he placed on the India vs Pakistan match.

Image credits: Instagram

India vs Pakistan

India defeated Pakistan by six runs on Sunday evening as part of the T20 World Cup.

Image credits: X

Drake's bet in India vs Pakistan match

Drake had placed a bet on India to win against Pakistan and over the weekend, he revealed on Instagram Stories that he had placed a Rs 5.4 crore bet on India.

Image credits: Instagram

Drake's bet in India vs Pakistan match

According to the UK tabloid Mirror, Drake allegedly won £715,000 (Rs 7.58 crore INR), with £204,000 (Rs 2.16 crore) in earnings. 

Image credits: Instagram

Drake's bet in India vs Pakistan match

Drake received a total award of £715,000, as well as £204,000 in pure profit. The bet is simply the latest in a long line of stakes that the rapper put down.

Image credits: Instagram

Drake's bet in IPL 2024

Drake has put bets on cricket matches before as well. Drake's wager on India against Pakistan came just days after he earned Rs. 3.73 crore on KKR winning the IPL 2024.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One