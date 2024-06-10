Did Drake win Rs 7.58 crore from his bet in India vs Pak T20 WC?

Entertainment
According to reports, international recording musician Drake won more than Rs 7 crore from a cricket bet he placed on the India vs Pakistan match.
India defeated Pakistan by six runs on Sunday evening as part of the T20 World Cup.
Drake had placed a bet on India to win against Pakistan and over the weekend, he revealed on Instagram Stories that he had placed a Rs 5.4 crore bet on India.
According to the UK tabloid Mirror, Drake allegedly won £715,000 (Rs 7.58 crore INR), with £204,000 (Rs 2.16 crore) in earnings.
Drake received a total award of £715,000, as well as £204,000 in pure profit. The bet is simply the latest in a long line of stakes that the rapper put down.
Drake has put bets on cricket matches before as well. Drake's wager on India against Pakistan came just days after he earned Rs. 3.73 crore on KKR winning the IPL 2024.