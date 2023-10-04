Entertainment

04-Oct-2023, 11:47:00 am

Who is Vikas Oberoi

Meet Gayatri Joshi’s businessman husband

Gayatri Joshi

Actress Gayatri Joshi, who appeared in 'Swadesh' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was involved in a car accident in Italy.

Who were involved in the accident

The actress was in the car with her husband Vikas Oberoi when the accident occurred.
 

Vikas Oberoi

Vikas Oberoi is a property magnate and billionaire who owns the Mumbai-based real estate firm Oberoi Realty.

Vikas's business

The firm is well-known for producing opulent and high-end suburban condos and apartments.

Billionaire

Vikas also owns the opulent Westin Hotel in Mumbai and plans to open the city's first Ritz Carlton hotel soon.

