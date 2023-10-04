Entertainment
Meet Gayatri Joshi’s businessman husband
Actress Gayatri Joshi, who appeared in 'Swadesh' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, was involved in a car accident in Italy.
The actress was in the car with her husband Vikas Oberoi when the accident occurred.
Vikas Oberoi is a property magnate and billionaire who owns the Mumbai-based real estate firm Oberoi Realty.
The firm is well-known for producing opulent and high-end suburban condos and apartments.
Vikas also owns the opulent Westin Hotel in Mumbai and plans to open the city's first Ritz Carlton hotel soon.