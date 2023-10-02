Entertainment

Annu Kapoor to Ben Kingsley: 6 Actor who played Gandhi on Screen

Mark Gandhi Jayanti by discovering six actors who brought Mahatma Gandhi to life on the silver screen.

Annu Kapoor

Annu Kapoor took on the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the 1995 film "Sardar," focusing on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's life.

Rajit Kapur

Rajit Kapur played the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the critically acclaimed 1996 Indian television series "The Making of the Mahatama."

Dilip Prabhavalkar

Dilip Prabhavalkar portrayed Mahatma Gandhi in the 2006 Indian film "Lage Raho Munna Bhai."

Darshan Jariwala

Darshan Jariwala portrayed Mahatma Gandhi in the 2007 film "Gandhi, My Father," which explored the complex relationship between Gandhi and his son Harilal Gandhi.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah played Mahatma Gandhi in the 2000 film "Hey Ram," directed by Kamal Haasan.

Ben Kingsley

Ben Kingsley is renowned for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in the 1982 film "Gandhi," for which he won an Academy Award.

