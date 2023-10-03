Entertainment

03-Oct-2023, 03:53:20 pm

Netflix to YouTube-7 places to watch Naruto

"Naruto" is a popular anime series, and you can watch it on various streaming platforms depending on your region. Here are seven places where you can watch "Naruto"

Image credits: our own

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a popular anime streaming platform with " Naruto " subbed and dubbed options. It's available in many regions.
 

Image credits: our own

Hulu

Hulu also provides access to "Naruto" with both subbed and dubbed versions. The availability may vary depending on your location.
 

Image credits: our own

Netflix

As of my last knowledge update in September 2021, Netflix had "Naruto" available in some regions, but the availability may change over time. 

Image credits: our own

VIZ Media

VIZ Media's official website offers "Naruto" with both subbed and dubbed episodes. They may have some episodes available for free, while others may require a subscription.
 

Image credits: our own

Funimation

Funimation offers "Naruto" with English subtitles and dubs. It's a platform known for its extensive collection of anime.
 

Image credits: our own

Amazon Prime Video

In some regions, "Naruto" may be available for purchase or rent on Amazon Prime Video.
 

Image credits: our own

YouTube

While not a streaming platform, you can find episodes of "Naruto" on YouTube, but please be cautious of unofficial uploads, as they may not be of the best quality or legality.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One