Entertainment

02-Oct-2023, 10:24:21 am

Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show during Paris Fashion Week

During Paris Fashion Week, Aishwarya Rai, among numerous other celebrities, walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris. On stage, she donned a golden gown and unveiled blonde highlights.
 

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show

Aishwarya Rai walked the runway for L'Oréal Paris' fashion presentation at the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week.

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show

Aishwarya's gold gown is embellished with shimmering gold sequins, beaded embroidery, a bodycon style that emphasises her curves.
 

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show

She accessorised the look with killer golden high heels, stunning diamond rings, and delicate earrings.
 

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show

Finally, for the glam options, Aishwarya picked dramatic black winged eyeliner, dazzling golden eye shadow, flushed cheekbones, rosy pink lip tint.
 

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show

On-point brows, bronzer, contoured face, mascara on the lashes, and shining highlighter.

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai at L'Oreal Paris show

Her runway style was completed with side-parted open hair with well-defined waves and blonde highlights.
 

Image credits: our own
Find Next One