03-Oct-2023, 05:11:44 pm

'Jab We Met 2' in making? Imtiaz Ali responds

Image credits: Twitter

Released in 2007, 'Jab We Met' is one of the most loved films of Bollywood

Image credits: Twitter

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is said to be the best of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's careers. 

Image credits: Twitter

Whatt!! 'Jab We Met 2'?

There were speculations about the sequel to the film and while fans were excited for the same, Imtiaz addressed the topic.

Image credits: Twitter

Imtiaz Ali on 'Jab We Met 2'


Imtiaz decided to clear the air and said, "No it's not happening".

Image credits: Twitter

Imtiaz Ali on rumours

“I don’t have a story for Jab We Met 2 yet. I’ve heard and read articles. Nobody asked me before publishing them, so I don’t know what to say. But let’s see what happens.”
 

Image credits: Instagram

Sad news

Now this has upset fans as they were willing to see the ex-couple share the screen ones again.

Image credits: Twitter
