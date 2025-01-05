Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Rupali Ganguly inspired 7 chic lehenga designs for festivals

Lahariya Pattern Gota Lehenga Design

The actress looks simple and sober in this double-shaded Lahariya pattern Gota lehenga design. She also carried a full-sleeved blouse and a net dupatta

Thread Work Heavy Lehenga Design

To make the lehenga look beautiful, Rupali wore a thread work heavy lehenga. She wore earrings and bracelets with it. This look of hers looks classy

Zig-Zag Star Work Lehenga Design

The actress looks amazing in this colorful shaded zig-zag star work lehenga design. She also carried a contrasting dupatta. You can take inspiration from this look for a wedding

Plain Lehenga with Velvet Dupatta

If you want to get stylish look in simple, plain lehenga, then take inspiration from Rupali. This plain lehenga with velvet dupatta looks very sober. She wore a full sleeve blouse

White and Red Banarasi Lehenga

This white and red Banarasi lehenga pattern with a contrasting dupatta, lehenga, and choli is amazing. Any woman can get a stunning look by wearing such a piece

Multi-Color Printed Lehenga Design

Rupali Ganguly is wearing a multi-color printed lehenga design with a plain shirt and jacket. Which is making her graceful. You can take inspiration from this look of the actress

Embroidered Contrast Lehenga Design

Rupali has carried a red choli and blue dupatta in contrast with the blue lehenga. The embroidered contrast lehenga design looks stunning with a bun hairstyle and choker necklace

