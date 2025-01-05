(PHOTOS) Rupali Ganguly inspired 7 chic lehenga designs for festivals

Entertainment
The actress looks simple and sober in this double-shaded Lahariya pattern Gota lehenga design. She also carried a full-sleeved blouse and a net dupatta
To make the lehenga look beautiful, Rupali wore a thread work heavy lehenga. She wore earrings and bracelets with it. This look of hers looks classy
The actress looks amazing in this colorful shaded zig-zag star work lehenga design. She also carried a contrasting dupatta. You can take inspiration from this look for a wedding
If you want to get stylish look in simple, plain lehenga, then take inspiration from Rupali. This plain lehenga with velvet dupatta looks very sober. She wore a full sleeve blouse
This white and red Banarasi lehenga pattern with a contrasting dupatta, lehenga, and choli is amazing. Any woman can get a stunning look by wearing such a piece
Rupali Ganguly is wearing a multi-color printed lehenga design with a plain shirt and jacket. Which is making her graceful. You can take inspiration from this look of the actress
Rupali has carried a red choli and blue dupatta in contrast with the blue lehenga. The embroidered contrast lehenga design looks stunning with a bun hairstyle and choker necklace
