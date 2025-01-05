Entertainment

Deepika Padukone: Car to Bungalow; 6 expensive things owned by actor

Bungalow

Deepika's Bandra luxury bungalow worth 119Cr.

Alibaug Apartment

Deepika's 5BHK Alibaug apartment worth 22Cr.

Ring

Ranveer gifted Deepika a 2Cr wedding ring

Watch

Deepika owns an 8 Lakh diamond rose gold watch.

Car

Deepika's Mercedes Maybach S500 costs 1.67Cr.

Birkin Bag

Deepika owns an 8 Lakh Hermes Birkin bag.

