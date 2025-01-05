Deepika Padukone’s 5 salwar kameez looks for tall women

Entertainment
Like Deepika, you can wear a straight-cut kurta with a flared sharara. These designer fancy suits are currently in vogue and look stunning on tall girls.
Pair a long velvet kurta with churidar pajamas instead of salwar. Adorn this suit with golden zari work.
This traditional bandhej suit offers a stylish and modern look for any party. Choose an A-line kurta salwar suit with heavy golden earrings.
Like Deepika, complete your look with a cut sleeve straight-cut churidar suit. This will give you a perfect desi diva look.
To gracefully flaunt your height, wear a leggings and straight-cut kurta set like Deepika. Choose a contrasting dupatta for this look.
