Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s 5 salwar kameez looks for tall women

1. Straight Cut Sharara Suit Design

Like Deepika, you can wear a straight-cut kurta with a flared sharara. These designer fancy suits are currently in vogue and look stunning on tall girls.

2. Long Velvet Kurta Pant Suit

Pair a long velvet kurta with churidar pajamas instead of salwar. Adorn this suit with golden zari work.

3. A-line Kurta Salwar Suit Design

This traditional bandhej suit offers a stylish and modern look for any party. Choose an A-line kurta salwar suit with heavy golden earrings.

4. Cut Sleeve Straight Cut Churidar Suit

Like Deepika, complete your look with a cut sleeve straight-cut churidar suit. This will give you a perfect desi diva look.

5. Leggings and Straight Cut Kurta Set

To gracefully flaunt your height, wear a leggings and straight-cut kurta set like Deepika. Choose a contrasting dupatta for this look.

