Bollywood Wives Who Forgave Infidelity

entertainment Apr 19 2025
Author: Amrita Ghosh
Gauri Khan

Despite being married to Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly had an affair with Priyanka Chopra. Despite this, she gave him a second chance.

Image credits: Social Media
Kajol

Ajay Devgn's name was linked with Kangana Ranaut. However, even then, Kajol did not leave him.

Image credits: Social Media
Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra's first marriage was to Prakash Kaur. He later married Hema Malini. However, Prakash did not leave Dharmendra.

Image credits: Social Media
Poonam Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha, after marrying Poonam Sinha, fell in love with Reena Roy. Even then, Poonam did not leave him.

Image credits: Social Media
Yogita Bali

Mithun Chakraborty married Yogita Bali. However, even after this, he fell in love with Sridevi. Yet, Yogita gave Mithun a second chance.

Image credits: Social Media
Twinkle Khanna

Despite being married to Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's name was linked with Priyanka Chopra.

Image credits: Social Media

