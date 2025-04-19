Despite being married to Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan reportedly had an affair with Priyanka Chopra. Despite this, she gave him a second chance.
Ajay Devgn's name was linked with Kangana Ranaut. However, even then, Kajol did not leave him.
Dharmendra's first marriage was to Prakash Kaur. He later married Hema Malini. However, Prakash did not leave Dharmendra.
Shatrughan Sinha, after marrying Poonam Sinha, fell in love with Reena Roy. Even then, Poonam did not leave him.
Mithun Chakraborty married Yogita Bali. However, even after this, he fell in love with Sridevi. Yet, Yogita gave Mithun a second chance.
Despite being married to Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar's name was linked with Priyanka Chopra.
Kumar Sanu's Top 7 90s tracks that define Bollywood romance
Neha Sharma's Maldives vacation photos set Internet on fire
5 English movies on Netflix that will make you feel happy about life
Sonu Kakkar to Prateik Babbar: 6 Celebs who broke family bonds