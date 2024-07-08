Who is Sam Merchant? Meet Triptii Dimri rumoured boyfriend

Entertainment

Since playing Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Triptii Dimri has made waves in Bollywood.

The actress is promoting Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk and shooting Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In addition, the actress' love life is often discussed.

Triptii shared a sunkissed selfie with her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, and friends. In the untitled photo, Tripti and Sam sit on a motorboat. 

This month, Triptii Dimri was pictured on vacation with her rumoured beau, Sam Merchant, at an unspecified place.
 

According to unconfirmed media reports, Triptii has been dating Sam for some time.

Her intimate scenes in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal let her Instagram celebrity soar from 888k to 5.1 million followers in a few months.

The actress posted Sam's story on Instagram, including a sunset. In her second piece, Triptii added a blue heart emoji over the sunset.

Triptii shopped with Sam Merchant in Mumbai earlier this year. Manav Manglani's video shows Triptii drinking coffee and talking to Sam. Both spoke while shopping.

“Triptii-Sam rumour is plain hogwash. Triptii is very much single,” the insider claimed.

