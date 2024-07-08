Who is Palash Muchhal? Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's filmmaker boyfriend

Entertainment
Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and her boyfriend Palash Muchhal completed 5 years of dating.
Palash Muchhal is a music composer and film director from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.
His debut film, 'Dishkiyaoon', was released on March 28, 2014.
He also composed music for 'Bhoothnath Returns', 'Dishkiyaoon', and 'Amit Sahni Ki List'.
In 2017, he composed the music video 'Tu Jo Kahe' for Parth Samthaan and Anmol Malik, 'Nishaa' in 2018, which starred Parth Samthaan and Charlie Chauhan.
He also played Jhunkoo in the film 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey', directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.