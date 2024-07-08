Entertainment

Who is Palash Muchhal? Cricketer Smriti Mandhana's filmmaker boyfriend

Smriti Mandhana and boyfriend Palash Muchhal

Cricketer Smriti Mandhana and her boyfriend Palash Muchhal completed 5 years of dating.

About Palash Muchhal

Palash Muchhal is a music composer and film director from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

Palash Muchhal debut film

His debut film, 'Dishkiyaoon', was released on March 28, 2014.

Music composer

He also composed music for 'Bhoothnath Returns', 'Dishkiyaoon', and 'Amit Sahni Ki List'.

Music composer

In 2017, he composed the music video 'Tu Jo Kahe' for Parth Samthaan and Anmol Malik, 'Nishaa' in 2018, which starred Parth Samthaan and Charlie Chauhan.

Acting

He also played Jhunkoo in the film 'Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey', directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and starring Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

