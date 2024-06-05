Kangana Ranaut will QUIT films? Actress won LS Elections from Mandi

Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut is having a career-best time. The actress, famed for her blockbuster movies, is now an elected MP. In the 2024 LS elections, she won big in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
Her recent words have raised hopes that she may abandon acting to focus on politics.
Kangana is celebrating her Lok Sabha victory. Her return to Mumbai was discussed in a recent media interview.
She said Himachal Pradesh is her "janmbhoomi" and she will stay there to serve her people. She stressed her loyalty to her state.
"As far as my departure to Mumbai is concerned, this is my Janmbhoomi, and I will continue to serve people here."
"I have always said that I will work as a soldier in PM Narendra Modi’s goal of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’. So I am not going anywhere."
" Perhaps, someone else will have to pack their bags and leave. I am not going anywhere.”
The actress discussed quiting films if she wins Lok Sabha. Due to her talent and abilities, various directors have advised her not to leave the film profession.
She shared, “Yes… mujhe bohot saare filmmakers kehte hain ki humare paas ek acchi heroine hai, please mat jao."
"Main acchi acting karti hoon, par chalo voh bhi ek accha compliment hai. I take it in my stride.”
She acknowledged these compliments and seemed to appreciate the recognition of her acting skills.