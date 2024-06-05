Jaya Bachchan said THIS about Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha created mesmerizing moments on screen, but their rumored off-screen romance stole spotlight. Jaya Bachchan has THIS to say about their reunion
Jaya Bachchan once stated she wouldn't mind if Amitabh Bachchan, worked with Rekha again, highlighting that their collaboration would be more sensational than professional
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha shared the screen in several iconic films during the 1970s, including Namak Haraam(1973), Do Anjane, Silsila
Despite successful on-screen chemistry, Amitabh, Rekha have not worked together since Silsila. The rumors about their off-screen relationship are often cited as reason
In an October 2008 interview, Jaya Bachchan expressed that while she had no objections to Amitabh and Rekha working together, the media would likely sensationalize
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have been married since June 3, 1973, celebrating over 50 years of marriage. They have two children, Shweta and Abhishek
On their 50th wedding anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan shared a heartfelt post celebrating his parents' milestone. He emphasized the significance of their Golden Jubilee
Rekha married Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, but he passed away shortly after. She chose not to remarry, focusing on her career and personal life away from the speculations