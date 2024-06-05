 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Who is Chirag Paswan? LJP candidate who once fell in love with Kangana

Image credits: X

Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut

Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut were among the major winners in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. 

Image credits: X

Chirag Paswan

Chirag is  Ram Vilas Paswan's son who won Hajipur with 53.3% of the vote and is the representative of the Lok Janshakti Party.

Image credits: X

Chirag Paswan's film career

Before entering politics, Chirag Paswan was part of the Indian film industry and worked in the film 'Miley Naa Miley Hum'.

Image credits: X

'Miley Naa Miley Hum'

Surprisingly, Kangana played the lead in the 2011 film and it was on the sets the two fell in love. 

Image credits: instagram/Kangana Ranaut

'Miley Naa Miley Hum'

'Miley Naa Miley Hum' did not perform well at the box office and hence after that Chirag ventured into politics.

Image credits: X

Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut

Chirag and Kangana would be under the same NDA banner due to the Lok Janshakti Party's agreement with the BJP. 

Image credits: X

Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut

This would cause Chirag and Kangana to cross paths in the future.

Image credits: Instagram
