Entertainment
Chirag Paswan and Kangana Ranaut were among the major winners in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Chirag is Ram Vilas Paswan's son who won Hajipur with 53.3% of the vote and is the representative of the Lok Janshakti Party.
Before entering politics, Chirag Paswan was part of the Indian film industry and worked in the film 'Miley Naa Miley Hum'.
Surprisingly, Kangana played the lead in the 2011 film and it was on the sets the two fell in love.
'Miley Naa Miley Hum' did not perform well at the box office and hence after that Chirag ventured into politics.
Chirag and Kangana would be under the same NDA banner due to the Lok Janshakti Party's agreement with the BJP.
This would cause Chirag and Kangana to cross paths in the future.