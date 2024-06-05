Pawan Kalyan Net Worth: Know what Jana Sena founder owns

Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan has lately entered politics. This time, he's running for Lok Sabha in a coalition with the BJP. Pawan Kalyan listed all of his assets in his election declaration.
He possesses an opulent home, a vehicle, and a motorbike worth lakhs. In addition to earning a lot of money from his appearances in films, Pawan made an impression on the public.
The actor owns a few pricey stuff and lives a wealthy lifestyle.He revealed that his family owns immovable and moveable properties worth Rs 164.53 crore.
Over the last four years, his income has been stable at around Rs 60 crore. According to an affidavit presented to election officials, the actor has commitments of Rs 65.77 crore.
Kalyan's family has immovable properties valued at Rs 118.36 crore and moveable assets of Rs 46.17 crore. His four dependent children are also members of his family.
In his income tax return for 2018-19, he recorded a loss of Rs 1.10 crore. On Tuesday, Kalyan filed his nomination from Pithapuram, an assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh.
According to the agreement, Jana Sena will contest for 21 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats.
The paper states that the Jana Sena leader has 11 automobiles worth more than Rs 14 crore, including a Range Rover and a Harley Davidson motorcycle.