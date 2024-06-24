 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Nita Ambani owns the most expensive water bottle worth Rs 50 lakh

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, the wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is known for her luxurious lifestyle.

Nita Ambani expensive items

Apart from owning a grand house, expensive outfits, and footwear, she has the world's most expensive water bottle.

Nita Ambani bottle

Nita Ambani enjoys Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, recognized as the world’s most expensive bottled water.

Nita Ambani water

This premium water is a sophisticated blend of natural spring water from France and Fiji, complemented by glacier water from Iceland.

Nita Ambani gold bottle

It is presented in a meticulously designed bottle adorned with 24-karat gold, with the bottle valued at an impressive Rs. 49 lakh (approximately $60,000).

Nita Ambani's skin

It is also believed that the reason behind Nita's flawless skin at 60, is due to the gold water.

