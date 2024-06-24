Nita Ambani owns the most expensive water bottle worth Rs 50 lakh

Entertainment
Nita Ambani, the wife of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is known for her luxurious lifestyle.
Apart from owning a grand house, expensive outfits, and footwear, she has the world's most expensive water bottle.
Nita Ambani enjoys Acqua di Cristallo Tributo a Modigliani, recognized as the world’s most expensive bottled water.
This premium water is a sophisticated blend of natural spring water from France and Fiji, complemented by glacier water from Iceland.
It is presented in a meticulously designed bottle adorned with 24-karat gold, with the bottle valued at an impressive Rs. 49 lakh (approximately $60,000).
It is also believed that the reason behind Nita's flawless skin at 60, is due to the gold water.