Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Appearance at Ambani Wedding spark rumors

Netizens spotted a baby bump when Katrina Kaif made her first public appearance months later at the Ambani wedding. Check out pictures
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood's most adored couples, got married in 2021. The duo kept their relationship private until they tied the knot
Katrina Kaif dazzled in a red saree with golden border at Anant Ambani, Radhika's wedding. The saree featured floral prints, and she accessorized with a polki-diamond choker
Vicky Kaushal looked dashing in a white kurta-pyjama set paired with a matching doshala. The couple posed together, making a striking appearance
Speculation about Katrina Kaif's pregnancy reignited as videos of the couple at the wedding surfaced online. Netizens claimed to notice baby bump, suggesting she might be expecting
Social media buzzed with comments about Katrina's appearance. Some users were convinced she is pregnant, while others attributed her look to saree drape style, slight weight gain
During promotions for his film Bad Newzz, Vicky Kaushal was asked about the pregnancy rumors. He gave a diplomatic response, assuring that any good news would be shared
In an interview with Radio City India, Vicky revealed that neither his nor Katrina's family pressures them to have children. Both families are supportive
Ever since their marriage, fans have eagerly awaited updates from Katrina and Vicky, especially about potential family plans