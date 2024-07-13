Did you know Isha Ambani’s diamond necklace took 4000 hours to make?

Entertainment
The wait is finally over as the big fat Indian wedding finally took place.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding took place last evening in Mumbai.
For her brother's baarat, Isha Ambani wore a necklace with rare pink, blue, green, and orange diamonds.
Kantilal Chhotalal created the "Garden of Love" set, with diamonds that mimic a flourishing garden.
Each piece took 4,000 artisan hours to create, resulting in a timeless design that honors love in its amazing beauty.
It was an ideal fit for a family known for cherishing the exceptional, according to the jeweller's Instagram profile.