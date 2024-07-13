Entertainment

What is Raman Divo? Why did Nita Ambani carry it?

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12, 2024.

Image credits: Our own

The wedding

Nita Ambani arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today to attend her son Anant Ambani's wedding, holding a traditional Raman Divo lamp. 

Image credits: Our own

Raman Divo

Raman Divo is an important feature of Gujarati weddings and is carried by the groom's mother.

Image credits: Our own

What is Raman Divo?

The auspicious light is designed to dispel darkness and bring blessings to the couple.

Image credits: Our own

Raman Divo

It contains Swastik Ganesh idols are also used in puja rooms, Diwali decorations, and Diya purposes.

Image credits: our own

Raman Divo

The diya was made of brass and had a gold lord Ganesh idol in it.

Image credits: Our own
Find Next One