What is Raman Divo? Why did Nita Ambani carry it?

Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married on July 12, 2024.
Nita Ambani arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today to attend her son Anant Ambani's wedding, holding a traditional Raman Divo lamp.
Raman Divo is an important feature of Gujarati weddings and is carried by the groom's mother.
The auspicious light is designed to dispel darkness and bring blessings to the couple.
It contains Swastik Ganesh idols are also used in puja rooms, Diwali decorations, and Diya purposes.
The diya was made of brass and had a gold lord Ganesh idol in it.