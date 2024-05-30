 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna? Telugu star who pushed actress Anjali

Image credits: X

The incident

Nandamuri Balakrishna attended the film 'Gangs of Godavari' event as a special guest where he was seen pushing actress Anjali.

Image credits: X

Nandamuri Balakrishna debut film

Balakrishna made his acting debut as a child artist in the 1974 Telugu film 'Tatamma Kala'.

Image credits: X

Nandamuri Balakrishna films

Some of Balakrishna's notable films include "Mangammagari Manavadu," "Lorry Driver," "Aditya 369," "Samara Simha Reddy," "Narasimha Naidu," and "Simha," among others.

Image credits: X

Political career

Besides his film career, Balakrishna is also active in politics. He is a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and has campaigned for the party in various elections. 

Image credits: X

Political career

His father, NTR, founded the TDP, and Balakrishna has often expressed his admiration and loyalty towards his father's political legacy.

Image credits: X

Social initiatives

 Balakrishna is involved in several philanthropic activities and social initiatives.

Image credits: X

Awards

Balakrishna has received numerous awards for his contributions to Telugu cinema. He has won Nandi Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and other honors for his performances.

Image credits: X
Find Next One