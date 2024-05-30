Who is Nandamuri Balakrishna? Telugu star who pushed actress Anjali

Entertainment
Nandamuri Balakrishna attended the film 'Gangs of Godavari' event as a special guest where he was seen pushing actress Anjali.
Balakrishna made his acting debut as a child artist in the 1974 Telugu film 'Tatamma Kala'.
Some of Balakrishna's notable films include "Mangammagari Manavadu," "Lorry Driver," "Aditya 369," "Samara Simha Reddy," "Narasimha Naidu," and "Simha," among others.
Besides his film career, Balakrishna is also active in politics. He is a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and has campaigned for the party in various elections.
His father, NTR, founded the TDP, and Balakrishna has often expressed his admiration and loyalty towards his father's political legacy.
Balakrishna is involved in several philanthropic activities and social initiatives.
Balakrishna has received numerous awards for his contributions to Telugu cinema. He has won Nandi Awards, Filmfare Awards South, and other honors for his performances.