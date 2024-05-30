Amitabh Bachchan missed Farah Khan's song in Om Shanti Om; Here's why

Entertainment
Farah Khan disclosed Amitabh Bachchan's absence from 'Deewangi Deewangi' in Om Shanti Om due to Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes
Amitabh Bachchan couldn't participate in the 'Deewangi Deewangi' song from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om because of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding
Following the success of 'Main Hoon Na', Farha collaborated again with Shah Rukh Khan for Om Shanti Om, a reincarnation-themed movie
Farah wrote the story for Om Shanti Om in just two weeks, leveraging her extensive experience on film sets to create a compelling narrative quickly
The song featured 30 Bollywood celebrities such as Dharmendra, Rekha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji
Farah humorously noted that since the industry wasn't invited to Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, many celebrities were available to shoot for her song
Rekha was the only star who attended rehearsals for the song. She even did her own makeup and wore her own saree, showcasing her dedication and professionalism
Farah shared that Govinda arrived 24 hours late to the shoot, highlighting some of the challenges faced during production
Om Shanti Om earned around 85-87 crore which was impacted by its clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, which featured debutants Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor