 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan missed Farah Khan's song in Om Shanti Om; Here's why

Farah Khan disclosed Amitabh Bachchan's absence from 'Deewangi Deewangi' in Om Shanti Om due to Abhishek-Aishwarya's wedding, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes

Image credits: Instagram/IMDb

Missed Opportunity for Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan couldn't participate in the 'Deewangi Deewangi' song from her 2007 film Om Shanti Om because of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding

Image credits: IMDb

Farah Khan's Directorial Debut

Following the success of 'Main Hoon Na', Farha collaborated again with Shah Rukh Khan for Om Shanti Om, a reincarnation-themed movie

Image credits: IMDb

Rapid Story Development

Farah wrote the story for Om Shanti Om in just two weeks, leveraging her extensive experience on film sets to create a compelling narrative quickly

Image credits: IMDb

Star-Studded 'Deewangi Deewangi'

The song featured 30 Bollywood celebrities such as Dharmendra, Rekha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, and Rani Mukerji

Image credits: IMDb

Uninvited Industry

Farah humorously noted that since the industry wasn't invited to Abhishek and Aishwarya's wedding, many celebrities were available to shoot for her song

Image credits: Instagram

Rekha's Dedication

Rekha was the only star who attended rehearsals for the song. She even did her own makeup and wore her own saree, showcasing her dedication and professionalism

Image credits: IMDb

Govinda's Tardiness

Farah shared that Govinda arrived 24 hours late to the shoot, highlighting some of the challenges faced during production

Image credits: IMDb

Potential for Greater Success

Om Shanti Om earned around 85-87 crore which was impacted by its clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, which featured debutants Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One