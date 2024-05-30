 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding date OUT; check out details

The much awaited wedding date of Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani has been revealed at last. Read here to find out date, venue and other details

Image credits: Twitter/Instagram

Wedding Date

The wedding festivities will go on for 3 days with the wedding held on 12th of July

Image credits: Instagram

Venue

The wedding will take place in the Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai

Image credits: Instagram

Wedding ceremony

The ceremony will take place in the traditional Hindu Vedic way

Image credits: Instagram

3-day festivity

On 12th July, the main wedding is supposed to take place, on 13th July, Saturday the Shubh Asirwaad ceremony will take place, the grand reception is on Sunday, July 14th

Image credits: Instagram

European pre-wedding

Before the main wedding ceremony, the Ambanis are treating guests at the 2nd Pre-wedding cruise party in Europe

Image credits: radhika merchant/instagram

Bollywood stars

Shah Rukh Khan along with his family have flown down to Italy to attend the party. Ms Dhoni, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor have also flown down

Image credits: radhika merchant/instagram

1st Pre-wedding

The Ambanis have also hosted a pre-wedding at Jamnagar in March

Image credits: radhika merchant/instagram

Dress Code for the three day festivity

On Wedding day guests should were Indian Traditional wear; for Ashirwad Indian formals and for grand reception Indian Chic

Image credits: Facebook
