Who is Munawar Faruqui? Know about Bigg Boss 17 contestant

Let’s learn about Munawar Faruqui, one of the most popular Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Who is Munawar Faruqui?

In his early twenties, he began a side business. His debut YouTube video, "Dawood, Yamraaj, and Aurat," catapulted him to popularity.

Munawar Faruqui has been making news since then, and he's back in the limelight today, but for a different cause. 

Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui, one of the most popular Bigg Boss 17 competitors this season, has already gained much popularity. He has already won the first season of Lock Upp. 

Munawar Faruqui as stand-up comic

Faruqui has been a stand-up comic for a long time, but he made headlines for the first time in 2021, which led to his infamous arrest. 

Munawar Faruqui controversies

The controversies began when Munawar was on a tour performing across India.

Munawar Faruqui controversies

His concert at Munro Cafe in Indore was halted by Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur.

Malini Gaur accused Munawar

Malini Gaur accused Munawar of making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities and Amit Shah on January 1, 2021.

Munawar Faruqui detained

After this, he was detained on 2 January under multiple IPC provisions, including section 295-A.

Munawar Faruqui ‘double dating’

Currently, Munawar Faruqui is in Bigg Boss 17 house and has been accused of ‘double dating’ Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan.

