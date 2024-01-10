Entertainment

Tara Sutaria to Orry, celebs spotted in the city

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Sunny Leone at AI character launch

Sunny Leone was spotted at AI character launch event Mumbai.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Neha Dhupia visits the city in black outfit

Neha Dhupia was spotted in Mumbai in a black outfit. The attire had a cream firl wrapped around her waist. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Bobby Deol spotted at Bandra

Animal star Bobby Deol greeted the paps as he was spotted in a black t-shirt and black jeans at Bandra.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Kunal Khemu, Soha Ali Khan with daughter at the airport

Kunal Khemu was spotted with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya at Mumbai airport as they returned from Australia trip. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Orry visits a cafe in Bandra

Orry was spotted in a white t-shirt and denims at Bandra. 

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Sshura Khan was spotted at Juhu

Newly married wife of Arbaaz Khan, makeup artist Sshrura Khan was spotted at Juhu in a black crop top and black pants

Image credits: Virender Chawla
Find Next One