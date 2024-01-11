Entertainment

Fatima Sana Shaikh's 31st birthday: 6 best outfits from her closet

Image credits: Instagram

Mermaid dress

Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a metallic cowl neck strapless top with a high-rise mermaid flare skirt.

Image credits: Instagram

Green saree

The 'Sam Bahadur' actress' green saree was paired with a sleeveless green bustier deep V-neckline was adorned with gorgeous flower designs, adding a touch of glitter. 

Image credits: Instagram

Red tube gown

Fatima Sana Shaikh looked gorgeous in a plain red tube gown. She left her hair open and opted for hells of the same color.

Image credits: Instagram

Black bodycon dress

The simple black bodycon dress came with body-hugging and silver embroidery around the neck. 

Image credits: Instagram

Light green mid-dress

Fatima Sana Shaikh raised temperatures in a light green, off-shoulder mid-dress. 

Image credits: Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh

This black outfit came with cut-sleeves and deep neck. It has a belt around the waist and yellow color frills. 

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One