Entertainment

Iron Man to The Avengers: 7 early Marvel Cinematic Universe movies

Embark on an exhilarating journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with iconic superheroes, epic adventures, and interconnected storytelling

Image credits: IMDb

Iron Man (2008)

This is the movie that kicked off the MCU. It introduces Tony Stark, the genius billionaire, and his journey to becoming Iron Man

Image credits: IMDb

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

This film explores the origin of Captain America and his role in World War II. It sets the stage for later events in the MCU

Image credits: IMDb

The Avengers (2012)

After introducing several individual heroes, The Avengers brings them together to form a team. It's a pivotal film in the MCU and showcases the first major team-up

Image credits: IMDb

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

This movie introduces a group of misfit heroes and takes a cosmic approach to the MCU. It's a fun and entertaining entry with a different tone

Image credits: IMDb

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

This film continues the story of the Avengers and introduces new characters. It delves into the consequences of their actions and sets the stage for future events

Image credits: IMDb

Black Panther (2018)

This movie explores the world of Wakanda and introduces the character of T'Challa, the Black Panther. It's not only a superhero film but also addresses important themes

Image credits: IMDb

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

This is a culmination of the MCU's first three phases, featuring the formidable villain Thanos. It sets up the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One