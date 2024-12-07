Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Hina Khan: Celebs overcoming health struggles

Entertainment
In February 2024, Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized in Kolkata due to chest pain. After being discharged, he resumed work on his films.
Chhavi Mittal has lupus rash, which causes red spots on her skin. She has shared her experiences and struggles with this condition on Instagram.
Hina Khan is battling breast cancer this year, and her illness has been trending. She is fighting stage-3 cancer.
Sonam was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the age of 17. She manages it through a strict diet, yoga, weightlifting, Pilates, cardio, and swimming.
Arjun Kapoor is battling Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune disorder. The immune system affects the thyroid gland, which can cause weight gain and other changes in the body.
South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu has polymorphic light eruption. This disease involves muscle-related problems, including muscle pain and fatigue.
