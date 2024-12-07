Entertainment
2024 saw the dominance of horror films at the box office. Learn about the highest-grossing horror movies of the year, now available to watch on OTT platforms.
Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, this horror-comedy was the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. You can watch it on Netflix.
Starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri. Watch it on Netflix from December 27.
This Hindi film stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janhvi Bodhiwala. It's available on Netflix.
This Hindi film stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
This Tamil film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna. Watch the Hindi dubbed version on Jio Cinema.
This Malayalam horror thriller stars Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan. Watch it on SonyLIV.
