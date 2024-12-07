Entertainment

6 Highest-Grossing Horror Movies of 2024 on OTT

2024 saw the dominance of horror films at the box office. Learn about the highest-grossing horror movies of the year, now available to watch on OTT platforms.

Stree 2 (Global Collection: ₹874.58 crore)

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, this horror-comedy was the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. You can watch it on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (Global Collection: ₹421.02 crore)

Starring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri. Watch it on Netflix from December 27.

Saithan (Global Collection: ₹211.06 crore)

This Hindi film stars Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Jyothika, and Janhvi Bodhiwala. It's available on Netflix.

Munja (Global Collection: ₹132.13 crore)

This Hindi film stars Sharvari Wagh and Abhay Verma. You can watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aranmanai 4 (Global Collection: ₹98 crore)

This Tamil film stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashi Khanna. Watch the Hindi dubbed version on Jio Cinema.

Brahmayugam (Global Collection: ₹58.2 crore)

This Malayalam horror thriller stars Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan. Watch it on SonyLIV.

